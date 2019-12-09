RSHS Boys Basketball | 2019 Preview

The 2019-20 Rock Springs High School winter sports season is just around the corner which means it’s almost time to break out the orange and black apparel.



In order to get you ready for the 2019 winter sports season at RSHS, we’ve gathered general information such as last year’s results, a few comments from the head coach, our thoughts and the schedule for each team in Sweetwater County.



We invite you to be a part of our sports coverage this year by sending in any intriguing stories while you’re out at the games. We’ll bring you the best and most interesting coverage this season.



See you in the stands. Go Tigers!



RSHS BOYS BASKETBALL OVERVIEW

Head Coach: Jeremy Main



2018 Results: Did not make it to the state tournament.

COACH’S THOUGHTS

“I feel like we’re going to be athletic and be able to get up and down the floor in that regard. We’ll be able to slash a little more and attack the glass. We’re a year stronger and a lot of the kids spent a lot of time in the weight room.

We’ve got some kids coming back with experience like Justis and Favor. They played in the state championship game a few years ago, so they’ve got that experience. What’s nice is what we have in terms of underclassmen. We’ve got some pieces that are coming up that we are excited about as well.

We’ve got some good leadership this year. Guys aren’t afraid to say things and they have loyalty to this coaching staff. They want to see us succeed and others succeed. It’s not going to be a battle for the spotlight.

One of our weaknesses is we don’t have that post player that we need. We can get up and down the floor, but when it comes down to it we’re going to be playing some bigs. We’re going to have to be creative in terms of how we defend the post.

I’m just excited to get going. There’s been a lot of anticipation. We’re going to take advantage of what we have in front of us. I feel like we have a pretty good chance on our side of the state. It’s just about us going out and competing each day. A lot of these guys are going to play with a chip on their shoulder.”

RISING STARS

Justis Reese

Favor Okere

Jayson Caudell

Tyson Davenport



MY THOUGHTS

There’s a lot of upside facing the Rock Springs Tigers basketball team this season. In essence, the Tigers could be described as better, faster and stronger.

Last year Rock Springs struggled offensively to find points. The lack of offensive production kept the Tigers from being very competitive in games. The team lacked an identity, leadership and a list of other things.

Head coach Jeremy Main looks to flip the script this season. Main goes into his second year overseeing the program and has noticed a difference in his team. According to main there are more leaders, a sense of team identity and a work ethic that has increased the quality of practices and offseason workouts.

The Tigers will need to drastically improve on the offensive side of the ball if they have any hopes of competing with the rest of 4A. Having a full offseason, I’d expect both offensive and defensive production to increase for Rock Springs this season.

In addition to an excellent offseason, the Tigers bring back a healthy mix of older and younger players. Participation has also increased which is a good sign moving forward for the program. Rock Springs will be competitive this year and find themselves in more ball games than last year.

2019 RSHS BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 📅

*Bold indicates home event 12/12-14 – Strannigan Invite – TBA

12/19-21 – Flaming Gorge Invite – TBA

01/09-11 – Taco John’s Invite – TBA

01/18 – Laramie High School – 2:00 p.m.

01/24 – Riverton High School – 7:30 p.m.

01/25 – Cody High School – 3:30 p.m.

02/01 – Kelly Walsh High School – 3:30 p.m.

02/06 – Green River High School – 7:30 p.m. 02/08 – Evanston High School – 6:30 p.m. 02/14 – Jackson Hole High School – 7:30 p.m.

02/15 – Star Valley High School – 5:30 p.m.

02/21 – Riverton High School – 7:30 p.m.

02/22 – Cody High School – 3:30 p.m.

02/27 – Green River High School – 7:30 p.m.

02/29 – Kelly Walsh High School – 3:30 p.m.

03/05-07 – Regional Tournament – TBA

03/12-14 – State Tournament – TBA

