RSHS Boys Swimming | 2019 Preview

In order to get you ready for the 2019 winter sports season at RSHS, we’ve gathered general information such as last year’s results, a few comments from the head coach, our thoughts and the schedule for each team in Sweetwater County.



RSHS BOYS SWIMMING OVERVIEW

Head Coach: David Galindo



2018 Results: Finished 11th at the 4A state swim meet.

COACH’S THOUGHTS

“I’m very proud of what we did last year. But the thing I’m most proud about is the team that we built. We’ve built a culture that’s so positive it’s become a brotherhood. I am so glad that the sport is gaining more popularity. The boys are sticking around and I hope that they feel supported and appreciated.

This year I’m looking forward to taking last year’s lowerclassmen and putting them into different strokes.

We’re going to start the season off running. I’m excited to see how they transform. People are only getting better. The competition is there so we have to do everything we can to get better. The harder you push during the season, the sweeter the taper is. We really have to work hard. The harder we work, the more energy we will have at the end going into the state competition.

I’m excited to get everyone in the water again.”

RISING STARS

Conley Searle

Sam Smith

Darrien Sherwood

Anden Asper

Erral Asper



MY THOUGHTS

Rock Springs Tigers head coach David Galindo enters his second year overseeing the boys swimming program. Last season, the Tigers finished near the bottom at the state meet.

Last season was a transition and a stage where Galindo and his team went through a few adjustments. In essence, 2018 was a learning curve for everyone that wore black and orange.

The 2019-20 swim season brings a lot of buzz about the team’s potential. A large number of swimmers coming out this season will give the Tigers some depth and set them up to continue developing a young program.

Rock Springs qualified four swimmers for last year’s state competition. This season brings a great opportunity for Galindo to develop last year’s underclassmen and put them into strokes that fit their strengths.

The Tigers should climb the ladder when it comes to regionals and state competitions in 2019-20. A strong bond between the team will only provide strong leadership and lead to further development of the team.

2019 RSHS BOYS SWIMMING SCHEDULE 📅

*Bold indicates home event 12/13 – Rock Springs invitational – 4:00 p.m.

12/14 – Rawlins High School – TBA

12/20-21 – Green River High School – TBA

01/03-04 – Holiday Invitational – TBA

01/10 – Lyman High School – 4:00 p.m.

01/11 – Evanston High School – TBA

01/17-18 – Cheyenne – TBA

01/24 – Lyman High School – TBA

01/25 – Green River High School – TBA

01/29 – Evanston High School – 4:00 p.m.

01/31 02/01 – Laramie Invite – TBA

01/07-08 – Conference @ Green River – TBA

02/13 – Last Chance Meet – 4:00 p.m.

02/21-22 – State @ Laramie – TBA

