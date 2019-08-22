RSHS Football | 2019 Preview

The 2019 Rock Springs High School fall sports season is just around the corner which means it’s almost time to break out the orange and black apparel.



In order to get you ready for the 2019 fall sports season at RSHS, we’ve gathered general information such as last year’s results, a few comments from the head coach, our thoughts and the schedule for each team in Sweetwater County.



We invite you to be a part of our sports coverage this year by sending in any intriguing stories while you’re out at the games. We’ll bring you the best and most interesting coverage this season.



RSHS FOOTBALL OVERVIEW

Head Coach: Mark Lenhardt – First Year as Head Coach



2018 Results: 3-7, lost in the first round of the 2018 playoffs

COACH’S THOUGHTS

“It’s going to be one of those situations where we’ll get better over time. We haven’t thrown much here over the last few years so our kids need a lot of work in that part of the game.



We’re going to do the best to play to the strengths of our players this year and hopefully with our younger guys build to what we want to become. I think our offensive line play will improve dramatically right away. We’re going to try and make sure that every week we are in some new formations, some different looks and go from there and see what happens.



In terms of changing the culture, it’s sounds cliche, but hard work. That’s really what it comes down to and I hope the kids have seen through the summer that there are coaches here to train them that will be here every day. I definitely think we are headed in the right direction.”



RISING STARS

Favor Okere RB/WR/DB (Senior)

Seth Hymas QB/DB (Senior)

Randon Gresham OL/DE (Senior)



MY THOUGHTS

A new era of Rock Springs Tigers football begins under the direction of Mark Lenhardt this season. Lenhardt, who helped turn around Torrington’s program, brings experience to a team that hasn’t had more than one winning season since 2001-02.



While success is built upon the foundation of time and hard work, Tigers fans should expect an improvement on the offensive side of the ball this season.



Lenhardt plans to run an entirely different scheme this year which will suit the team better and focus on adapting to different play calls week in and week out depending on their opponents. Rock Springs’ offensive and defensive lines bring back good size and experience that will be a key to developing the rest of the Tigers’ pieces.



This season is all about adapting to change.



2019 RSHS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 📅

08/30 – @ Sheridan High School – 6:00 p.m.

09/06 – vs. Laramie High School – 6:00 p.m.

09/13 – vs. Cheyenne Central High School – 6:00 p.m.

09/20 – @ Kelly Walsh High School – 6:00 p.m.

09/27 – @ Cheyenne South High School – 6:00 p.m. 10/04 – vs. Campbell County High School – 6:00 p.m.

10/11 – vs. Thunder Basin High School – 6:00 p.m. 10/18 – @ Cheyenne East High School – 6:00 p.m.

10/25 – @ Natrona County High School – 6:00 p.m.

