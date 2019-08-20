RSHS Girls Swimming | 2019 Preview

The 2019 Rock Springs High School fall sports season is just around the corner which means it’s almost time to break out the orange and black apparel.



In order to get you ready for the 2019 fall sports season at RSHS, we’ve gathered general information such as last year’s results, a few comments from the head coach, our thoughts and the schedule for each team in Sweetwater County.



RSHS SWIMMING OVERVIEW

Head Coach: Ron DeFauw



2018 Results: Finished 7th at the 2018 State Meet

COACH’S THOUGHTS

“We’re going to be better than we were last year. Last year’s entire freshman class is coming back and they are coming back stronger. The girls are getting better and better and we’ll be in the top half. Diving is also a big strength of this team. The sophomore class is going to keep things rolling for a while.



Our best returning swimmer is Abby Robinson-Kim. She’s a sophomore and she’s already all around the best swimmer to ever come out of Rock Springs. She’s definitely the fastest swimmer on the team.



As far as team leader and one of our faster swimmers, team captain and team leader, Payton Miller. Great team captain. Really good swimmer. She means a lot to the team.



Chloe Butcher is really important. She’s got the gift.



We have a very competitive program here. We just aren’t as big in numbers. We’re getting there.”







RISING STARS

Abby Robinson-Kim – Swim

Payton Miller – Swim

Meghan Vasa – Diver

MY THOUGHTS

Rock Springs was a surprise last year with a freshman class that came in and blew their competition out of the water. Last season the team finished seventh at the state swim meet. While a seventh-place finish on paper doesn’t look like much, the achievement is significant considering what was supposed to be a down year in 2018 for the Lady Tigers swim team.



Abby Robinson-Kim has become a household name. She has only improved in the offseason and in swimming, speed means everything. Last year was a breakout season for Robinson-Kim and I think she continues that pattern this season.



Sweetwater County is loaded with talented swimmers. The Lady Tigers are a young core that will have the next three seasons to build something special.







2019 RSHS SWIM SCHEDULE 📅

08/31 – Rawlins Pentathlon @ Rawlins High School – 10:00 a.m.

09/05 – @ Rawlins High School – 5:00 p.m.

09/06-07 – Green River Invite @ Green River High School – TBA

09/13-14 – @ Cheyenne – TBA

09/20 – Home Invite – 4:00 p.m.

09/21 – Green River Invite @ Green River High School – TBA

09/24 – vs. Evanston – 4:00 p.m.

09/26 – Pinedale Duels @ Pinedale High School – 4:00 p.m.

10/04 – vs. Laramie – 4:00 p.m. 10/05 – vs. Cheyenne East & Cheyenne Central – 10:00 a.m.

10/12 – Home Invite – 10:00 a.m.

10/16 – @ Evanston High School – 4:00 p.m.

10/18-19 – @ Gillette – TBA

10/25-26 – Regional Swim Meet @ Laramie High School

10/31 – Last Chance Meet @ Lyman High School

11/07-09 – State Swim Meet – TBA

