RSHS Girls Swimming and Diving Takes Fourth at Green River Invite

GREEN RIVER– The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers swimming and diving team placed fourth out of nine teams at the Green River Invitational on Saturday in Green River.

The Lady Tigers scored 191 points to secure their fourth place finish.

Check out Rock Springs’ results from the Green River Invitational below.

Rock Springs High School

Green River Invitational Results



200 Yard Medley Relay

9. RSP A 2:20.25

15. RSP B 2:36.32

200 Yard Freestyle

6. Holly Haselhuhn 2:20.28

7. Laura Parker 2:21.37

200 Yard IM

2. Payton Miller 2:36.73

50 Yard Freestyle

12. Chloe Butcher 28.45

19. Leah Moser 30.63

24. Kiley Walker 31.00

29. Brixen Mathis 31.94

34. Kodee Mann 32.73

37. Bailey Blalock 33.49

51. Madison Pankowski 35.84

52. Delanie Messick 35.91

53. Kadynce Brown 35.97

55. Kadence Hill 36.66

58. Julia Bauman 37.09

68. Nakel Phillpot 43.39

1 Meter Diving

3. Enshawntae Rall 259.00

4. Myla Ruiz 255.30

100 Yard Butterfly

1. Abi Robinson-Kim 1:03.59

100 Yard Freestyle

4. Chloe Butcher 1:02.03

8. Laura Parker 1:03.65

21. Leah Moser 1:09.72

29. Kodee Mann 1:14.44

36. Alison Jensen 1:17.84

37. Bailey Blalock 1:18.14

40. Kadynce Brown 1:18.65

46. Madison Pankowski 1:23.28

47. Delanie Messick 1:23.85

48. Julia Bauman 1:24.51

56. Nakel Phillpot 1:45.61

500 Yard Freestyle

2. Payton Miller 6:01.87

4. Holly Haselhuhn 6:26.99

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

5. RSP A 1:52.97

15. RSP B 2:09.95

100 Yard Backstroke

1. Abi Robinson-Kim 1:02.74

100 Yard Breaststroke

7. Kiley Walker 1:24.24

12. Kia Comstock 1:27.96

19. Brixen Mathis 1:32.18

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

3. RSP A 4:14.17

10. RSP B 5:03.13

Team Scores

Green River High School 299 Kelly Walsh High School 264 Lyman High School Girls 201 Rock Springs High School 191 Evanston High School 125 Kemmerer High School 86 Riverton High School 70 Natrona County High School 47 Rawlins High School 42

Up Next

The Lady Tigers will travel to Evanston on Saturday, September 22. The invitational is scheduled to start at 10 am.