RSHS Golf | 2019 Preview

RSHS GOLF OVERVIEW

Head Coach: Bob Legerski



2018 Results: Boys did not compete in state, Girls finished 8th

COACH’S THOUGHTS

“This year I lost one girl to last year’s team but I’ve got some young girls that played this summer.



Audrey Feagler was All-State last year. She’ll be right there. Ashlee Mohar has gone to the state tournament the last two years so I think she’ll do better this year.



Sam Young and Christian Debernardi have played a lot this summer. I’m expecting a lot out of those two kids. They took their lessons and their swing speeds are up.



I’m optimistic for us. I know we’re in the middle of the pack for the girls and at the end of the pack for the boys. But as long as we make improvement from where we were at then I’m good. I’m optimistic that we will be better than we were this last spring.”



RISING STARS

GIRLS Audrey Feagler

Ashlee Mohar BOYS Sam Young

Christian Debernardi

MY THOUGHTS

Entering his 35th season as the head coach of the Tigers golf team, Bob Legerski can tell you he’s seen the ups and downs throughout the years within the golf program. The team looks to begin an ascent towards success in 2019, but it will take patience, hard work and consistency. Rock Springs will have a young team that Legerski hopes to improve this season.



Summer golfing has already sparked that process for the boy’s side. Last season the Tigers boys team did not compete at state. Three boys that played last year took the initiative to work on their game throughout the summer. There’s an expectation that the boys team will return to state competition this year because of that effort



As for the girl’s side, the Lady Tigers bring back some solid experience that should give them an edge. The team finished eighth at the state tournament last season, but they have the talent to move up a few spots



2019 RSHS GOLF SCHEDULE 📅

08/22-23 – @ Evanston – TBA

08/29-30 – Rock Springs – TBA

09/05-06 – @ Riverton – TBA

09/11-12 – @ Jackson – TBA

09/20-21 – State @ Gillette – TBA

