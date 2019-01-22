RSHS Head Football Coach Resigns

ROCK SPRINGS– According to a press release from the Rock Springs High School Athletic Department, David Hastings has resigned as the head football coach for RSHS. The press release is as follows:

“Mr. Hastings has resigned as the head football coach for Rock Springs High School. Mr. Hastings thanked Rock Springs High School for the experience and time he was allowed to work with the athletes these past five years and looks forward to the new transition in his life and career. Mr. Hastings wishes the program and the athletes all the best in the future, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Hastings started as head football coach in 2014.