RSHS Takes Fourth at Regional Swimming and Diving

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School girls swimming and diving team competed at the 4A West Regional Swimming and Diving meet in Casper over the weekend, in which they took fourth place.

The meet took place Friday and Saturday, October 19 and 20, at Kelly Walsh High School. RSHS competed against Green River, Kelly Walsh, Natrona, Evanston, and Laramie.

The Lady Tigers took fourth in the 200 yard medley relay, in which the team was made up of Abi Robinson-Kim, Kia Comstock, Payton Miller, and Chloe Butcher.

The girls also took fourth in the 200 yard freestyle relay, in which Leah Moser, Laura Parker, Kia Comstock, and Kiley Walker swam on the relay team.

RSHS also took fourth place in the 400 yard freestyle relay. Abi Robinson-Kim, Payton Miller, Laura Parker, and Chloe Butcher swam on this relay team.



Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Abi Robinson-Kim took first place in both the 200 yard IM and the 100 yard backstroke. Payton Miller placed seventh in the 500 yard freestyle and ninth in the 200 yard freestyle.

Megahn Vasa took fourth in the 1 meter diving. Enshawntae Rall took eighth place in the 1 meter diving.



Check out the Lady Tigers’ complete results below



200 Yard Medley Relay

4. Rock Springs High School-WY ‘A’- Abi Robinson-Kim, Kia Comstock, Payton Miller, Chloe Butcher 2:03.84

200 Yard Freestyle

9. Miller, Payton 2:12.81

14. Haselhuhn, Holly 2:17.58

20. Mann, Kodee 2:35.81

25. Brown, Kadynce 2:46.69

26. Bauman, Julia 2:54.08

200 Yard IM

1. Robinson-Kim, Abi 2:15.83

12. Parker, Laura 2:36.38

15. Walker, Kiley 2:42.02

50 Yard Freestyle

14. Butcher, Chloe 27.94

19. Comstock, Kia 28.74

20. Moser, Leah 29.01

34. Blalock, Bailey 31.46

46. Pankowski, Madison 34.76

52. Keelin, Celeste 35.49

53. Hill, Kadence 35.95

1 Meter Diving

4. Vasa, Megahn 295.35

8. Rall, Enshawntae 261.00

9. Ruiz, Myla 259.10

10. Jensen, Alison 239.50

100 Yard Butterfly

16. Brown, Kadynce 1:33.48



Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

100 Yard Freestyle

14. Butcher, Chloe 1:01.98

20. Moser, Leah 1:04.61

37. Bauman, Julia 1:19.60

38. Keelin, Celeste 1:20.64

500 Yard Freestyle

7. Miller, Payton 5:53.53

9. Haselhuhn, Holly 6:06.07

17. Mann, Kodee 7:15.73

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

4. Rock Springs High School-WY ‘A’- Leah Moser, Laura Parker, Kia Comstock, Kiley Walker 1:53.32

100 Yard Backstroke

1. Robinson-Kim, Abi 1:00.50

100 Yard Breaststroke

10. Walker, Kiley 1:21.66

11. Comstock, Kia 1:22.15

20. Blalock, Bailey 1:36.37

21. Pankowski, Madison 1:38.80

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

4. Rock Springs High School-WY ‘A’- Abi Robinson-Kim, Payton Miller, Laura Parker, Chloe Butcher 4:04.89



Team Scores

1. Laramie High School 408.5

2. Green River High School 326.5

3. Kelly Walsh High School 184

4. Rock Springs High School 151

5. Evanston High School 111

6. Natrona County High School 79