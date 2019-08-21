RSHS Volleyball | 2019 Preview

The 2019 Rock Springs High School fall sports season is just around the corner which means it’s almost time to break out the orange and black apparel.



In order to get you ready for the 2019 fall sports season at RSHS, we’ve gathered general information such as last year’s results, a few comments from the head coach, our thoughts and the schedule for each team in Sweetwater County.



We invite you to be a part of our sports coverage this year by sending in any intriguing stories while you’re out at the games. We’ll bring you the best and most interesting coverage this season.



See you in the stands. Go Tigers!



RSHS VOLLEYBALL OVERVIEW

Head Coach: Shawn Pyer



2018 Results: 8-16, Missed State Tournament

COACH’S THOUGHTS

“Last year was a year that we saw great improvements and a lot of other coaches around the state saw improvements with us too. Last year we could’ve made it to state but this year is a year that we should make it to state. My girls truly believe that’s something we deserve and have worked for. They’ve put in the time, they’ve put in the effort. The culture has changed dramatically since I first took over this program and that’s something that takes a while to do. This is probably one of the first years where our girls are invested and are here because they want to be not because they have to be.



Rhys Brandt has been our librero for two years and has played varsity for three years. She’s a huge leader on our team. Her energy and work ethic bring everyone else in. People feed off of her. She’s a joy to have.



Payton Reese will play outside this year. We’re hoping to get a lot out of her this year. She’s been a utility player for us the past couple of years. We’ll need her to step up and lead the team and be aggressive. If she does that I think we’ll be very successful.



Emily Taucher is our setter. She set for us as a Freshman last year and she did very well. We’re really looking forward to her having that year’s experience being a sophomore this year for us and getting the job done.”



RISING STARS

Rhys Brandt – Librero

Payton Reese – Outside Hitter

Emily Taucher – Setter

MY THOUGHTS

The Lady Tigers hope to overcome what has been a seven-year state tournament drought. Rock Springs has not made a state tournament since the 2012 season.



This year the Lady Tigers will have for the most part a pretty young core made up of sophomores and juniors. Despite their youth, the key to the Lady Tigers’ success will rely upon their two seniors Rhys Brandt and Payton Reese. As pointed out by Pyer, the leadership of Brandt and Reese is the key to elevating Rock Springs volleyball to the next level.







2019 RSHS VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 📅

08/30-31 – Cheyenne Invitational – TBA

9/6-7 – Evanston Invitational – TBA

9/12 – @ Green River High School – 6:00 p.m.

9/14 – vs. Cheyenne South High School – TBA

9/17 – @ Evanston High School – 6:00 p.m.

9/27-28 – Casper Invitational – TBA

10/03 – vs. Kelly Walsh High School – 6:00 p.m.

10/04 – vs. Riverton High School – 6:00 p.m.

10/05 – @ Cody High School – 3:00 p.m.

10/11 – vs. Jackson Hole High School – 6:00 p.m.

10/12 – vs. Star Valley High School – 2:00 p.m.

10/17 – @ Riverton High School – 6:00 p.m.

10/18 – vs. Cody High School – 6:00 p.m.

10/24 – vs. Green River High School – 6:00 p.m.

10/26 – @ Kelly Walsh High School – 2:00 p.m.

11/01-02 – Regionals @ Cody – TBA

11/08-09 – State @ Casper – TBA

