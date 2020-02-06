RSHS Wrestling Lands Seven Wrestlers in 4A Rankings

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School Wrestling team placed seven wrestlers in the latest Wyo Wrestling rankings.
The Tigers were ranked sixth as a team last week, but have dropped out of the team rankings this week. Rock Springs has battled through the season and shown a lot of potential.
As the season approaches the postseason, the Tigers will have another prime opportunity to showcase their talents this Saturday during the conference duals hosted in Rock Springs.
Below are the latest Wyo Wrestling rankings:
120:
5. Tim Henry
126:
7. RJ Davidson
132:
3. Zach Vasquez
138:
4. Mason Yenny
145:
4. Colton Davidson
152:
2. Cash Christensen
160:
7. Wyatt Fletcher
220:
5. Brandon Mortensen
Heavyweight:
2. AJ Kelly