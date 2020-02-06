RSHS Wrestling Lands Seven Wrestlers in 4A Rankings

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School Wrestling team placed seven wrestlers in the latest Wyo Wrestling rankings.

The Tigers were ranked sixth as a team last week, but have dropped out of the team rankings this week. Rock Springs has battled through the season and shown a lot of potential.

As the season approaches the postseason, the Tigers will have another prime opportunity to showcase their talents this Saturday during the conference duals hosted in Rock Springs.

Below are the latest Wyo Wrestling rankings:

120:

5. Tim Henry

126:

7. RJ Davidson

132:

3. Zach Vasquez

138:

4. Mason Yenny

145:

4. Colton Davidson

152:

2. Cash Christensen

160:

7. Wyatt Fletcher

220:

5. Brandon Mortensen

Heavyweight:

2. AJ Kelly