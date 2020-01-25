RSPD Investigation of Sherman St. Incident Determines Murder-Suicide

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Police Department in conjunction with the Sweetwater County Coroner’s Office has determined the deaths of two individuals found in their Rock Springs home on December 16, 2019.

The investigation indicated that Whitney Sewell (29) died from a gunshot wound as a result of homicide and that Hunter Sewell (26) died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At this time, the Rock Springs Police Department is not considering any other persons as suspects.

