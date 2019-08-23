RSPD Makes Felony Arrest on 9th Street

ROCK SPRINGS — On August 23, 2019, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department executed a warrant on 9th Street.

During search of the residence officers located over a pound of Marijuana along with associated paraphernalia.

Rick Hilty (65) of Rock Springs, was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance—marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substance—liquid more than 3/10 of a gram and use of a controlled substance.

Also, arrested was Mary Hilty (64) and Sierra Hilty (19) both of Rock Springs for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance—marijuana (less than three ounces) and use of a controlled substance.

The RSPD reminds citizens that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.