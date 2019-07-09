RSPD Seeks Public Assistance in Identifying Hit and Run Suspect

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to help identify a suspect in a hit and run crash at Albertson’s, 1323 Dewar Drive.

On July 8, 2019 at approximately 5:30 pm, a Chevrolet truck pulling a flatbed trailer with wooden side rails hit another parked vehicle while driving through the Albertson’s parking lot. The collision ripped off the rear bumper of the parked vehicle causing substantial damage.

If you have information on the driver or the vehicle involved, please contact Corporal Paul Schoenfeld at 307-352-1575 or message the Rock Spring Police Department’s Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.