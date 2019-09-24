RSVP Your Business for Whisler’s Community Trunk-or-Treat This Halloween!

Costumes, candy, and fun!

Join Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac in celebrating Halloween with a Community Trunk or Treat! 🎃

Let’s gather, connect and enjoy the festivities together as we create a safe, family-friendly Trunk-or-Treat for Sweetwater County kiddos.

Whisler Trunk or Treat

Oct. 31, from 3 – 5 pm

2200 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs

Community involvement is welcome and encouraged!

RSVP your business today! 👇 Deanna Hunter at (307)-362-5677 or dhunter@whislerchevy.com *Deadline is Tuesday, October 29th

Set-up time is from 1pm-2:45pm on October 31. (All participants must be ready to go by 2:45)

All participants must stay the duration of the event. (3pm-5pm)

Follow Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac on Facebook here.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.