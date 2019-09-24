RSVP Your Business for Whisler’s Community Trunk-or-Treat This Halloween!

Costumes, candy, and fun!
Join Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac in celebrating Halloween with a Community Trunk or Treat! 🎃
Let’s gather, connect and enjoy the festivities together as we create a safe, family-friendly Trunk-or-Treat for Sweetwater County kiddos.
Whisler Trunk or Treat
Oct. 31, from 3 – 5 pm
2200 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs
Community involvement is welcome and encouraged!
RSVP your business today! 👇
Deanna Hunter at (307)-362-5677 or dhunter@whislerchevy.com
*Deadline is Tuesday, October 29th
Set-up time is from 1pm-2:45pm on October 31. (All participants must be ready to go by 2:45)
All participants must stay the duration of the event. (3pm-5pm)
Follow Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac on Facebook here.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.