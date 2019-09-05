Schedule for GRHS Homecoming Week

Theme: “Toon into Homecoming” (cartoons)
Monday, September 16th:
- Spirit day: Monsters University, Frat/ College day
- Cornhole and 3V3 Basketball tournament in Main Gym at GRHS @ 7:00pm
- $10 dollars per team
- Announce Homecoming Royalty
Tuesday, September 17th:
Advertisement - Story continues below...
- Spirit day: Throwback Tuesday, dress up as a cartoon from your childhood
- Dodgeball in Main Gym at GRHS @ 7:00pm (6th grade and up)
- $30.00 per team or $5.00 per person
Wednesday, September 18th:
- Spirit day: Woody Wednesday, western or cowboy dress
- Bonfire/ Community Carnival in GRHS Parking Lot @ 7:00pm
- Tickets for carnival games will be sold individually
- All ages welcome!
Thursday, September 19th:
- Spirit day: Thorsday/ Tiara Thursday, superhero or princess day
- Movie Night at GRHS Practice Field Starting around 7
- If the weather is bad, we will move in to the Theater
- Girls Volleyball vs. Mnt. View @ 7 in Main Gym
Friday, September 20th:
- School Spirit day: wear your Green, Black and White to show school spirit
- Community Parade at 4:00, leaving from GRHS, North on Hitching Post, Left onto Shosone to the football field
- The Green River WOLVES vs. Torrington (Announce Royalty at Halftime)
- WOLVES Stadium Kick off at 7pm