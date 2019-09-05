Schedule for GRHS Homecoming Week

By
PRESS RELEASE
-
57
Views

Theme: “Toon into Homecoming” (cartoons)

Monday, September 16th:

  • Spirit day:  Monsters University, Frat/ College day
  • Cornhole and 3V3 Basketball tournament in Main Gym at GRHS @ 7:00pm
    • $10 dollars per team
    • Announce Homecoming Royalty

Tuesday, September 17th:

Advertisement - Story continues below...
  • Spirit day: Throwback Tuesday, dress up as a cartoon from your childhood
  • Dodgeball in Main Gym at GRHS @ 7:00pm (6th grade and up)
    • $30.00 per team or $5.00 per person

Wednesday, September 18th:

  • Spirit day: Woody Wednesday, western or cowboy dress
  • Bonfire/ Community Carnival in GRHS Parking Lot @ 7:00pm
    • Tickets for carnival games will be sold individually
    • All ages welcome!  

Thursday, September 19th:

  • Spirit day: Thorsday/ Tiara Thursday, superhero or princess day 
  • Movie Night at GRHS Practice Field Starting around 7
    • If the weather is bad, we will move in to the Theater
  • Girls Volleyball vs. Mnt. View @ 7 in Main Gym 

Friday, September 20th:

  • School Spirit day: wear your Green, Black and White to show school spirit
  • Community Parade at 4:00, leaving from GRHS, North on Hitching Post, Left onto Shosone to the football field
    • The Green River WOLVES vs. Torrington (Announce Royalty at Halftime)
    • WOLVES Stadium Kick off at 7pm

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR