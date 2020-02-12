School District 2 Receives Funds to Replace Bus

GREEN RIVER– Sweetwater County School District #2 Transportation Department will be replacing one of their buses due to having received $118,280 of reimbursement funds from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE).

The WDE reimbursed the district $88,710. The Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA), a program under the EPA, provided a grant of $29,570 for the district’s bus replacement. These reimbursements total $118,280.

DERA is a program designed to support projects aimed at reducing emissions from the nation’s existing fleet of older diesel engines, according to the EPA.

Transportation Department Supervisor, Rachel Todd, said the current Type D school bus will be replaced by a Type C, 72-passenger bus, which was selected from the Wyoming State Bus Bid.

In addition to the replacement, the district will fund $4,285 to include an upgraded transmission. The school board unanimously approved the bus replacement and transmission upgrade.