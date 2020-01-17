School Superintendent Candidates Set to Visit Green River

The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees has selected four candidates it will interview in the District’s search for a new superintendent of schools.

Candidates have been scheduled for interviews on the following dates:

Teresa Chaulk: Kemmerer, Wyoming: January 21

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Joel Dvorak; Sheridan, Wyoming: January 22

Craig Barringer; Libby, Montana: January 28

Gregory Pilewski; Church Hill, Maryland: January 29

Applicant packets are available at central office if the staff or patrons of the district are interested in taking a closer look at the candidates, but must remain in the office.

Candidates will have a rigorous schedule in the process which begins at 8 am and ends with an interview with the Board of Directors at Central Office at 9 pm.

Candidate Schedule

8 am to 11:30 am: Tour of secondary schools, community

Noon to 1 pm: Lunch with administrative staff – Conference Room No. 1 at Central Administration Building

1-3:30 pm: Tour of elementary schools and community

4-5:00 pm: Staff Forum – representative staff members – board room at Central Administration Building

5-6 pm: Break

6-7 pm Community Forum – board room at Central Administration Building

7:30-9 pm: Interview with Board of Trustees – executive session – board room and conference room No. 1 at Central Administration Building

Staff Forum

Included in the process will be the opportunity for district Staff to hear comments from each candidate invited to be interviewed as a representative panel will ask questions of the candidates. Any staff in attendance will be asked to share feedback through a form available as they come in.

The Staff Forum Schedule is as follows:

January 21 4-5 pm Board Room

January 22 4-5 pm Board Room

January 28 4-5 pm Board Room

January 29 4-5 pm Board Room

Community Forums

Included in the process will be the opportunity for district patrons to hear comments from each candidate invited to be interviewed as a panel will ask questions of the candidates. Community members may be able to ask questions if time allows. Patrons in attendance will also be allowed to share feedback through a form available as they come in.

The Community Forum Schedule is as follows: