School Superintendent Candidates Set to Visit Green River

The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees has selected four candidates it will interview in the District’s search for a new superintendent of schools.
Candidates have been scheduled for interviews on the following dates:
Teresa Chaulk: Kemmerer, Wyoming: January 21
Joel Dvorak; Sheridan, Wyoming: January 22
Craig Barringer; Libby, Montana: January 28
Gregory Pilewski; Church Hill, Maryland: January 29
Applicant packets are available at central office if the staff or patrons of the district are interested in taking a closer look at the candidates, but must remain in the office.
Candidates will have a rigorous schedule in the process which begins at 8 am and ends with an interview with the Board of Directors at Central Office at 9 pm.
Candidate Schedule
8 am to 11:30 am: Tour of secondary schools, community
Noon to 1 pm: Lunch with administrative staff – Conference Room No. 1 at Central Administration Building
1-3:30 pm: Tour of elementary schools and community
4-5:00 pm: Staff Forum – representative staff members – board room at Central Administration Building
5-6 pm: Break
6-7 pm Community Forum – board room at Central Administration Building
7:30-9 pm: Interview with Board of Trustees – executive session – board room and conference room No. 1 at Central Administration Building
Staff Forum
Included in the process will be the opportunity for district Staff to hear comments from each candidate invited to be interviewed as a representative panel will ask questions of the candidates. Any staff in attendance will be asked to share feedback through a form available as they come in.
The Staff Forum Schedule is as follows:
- January 21 4-5 pm Board Room
- January 22 4-5 pm Board Room
- January 28 4-5 pm Board Room
- January 29 4-5 pm Board Room
Community Forums
Included in the process will be the opportunity for district patrons to hear comments from each candidate invited to be interviewed as a panel will ask questions of the candidates. Community members may be able to ask questions if time allows. Patrons in attendance will also be allowed to share feedback through a form available as they come in.
The Community Forum Schedule is as follows:
- January 21 6-7 pm Board Room
- January 22 6-7 pm Board Room
- January 28 6-7 pm Board Room
- January 29 6-7 pm Board Room