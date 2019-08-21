Search and Rescue Members Locate Body of Missing Aubree Corona

PINEDALE — Yesterday August 20, 2019, search and rescue personnel found the body of Aubree Corona who had been missing since mid-July. A new joint search and rescue mission conducted by Fremont and Sublette county was initiated when the vehicle she was reported to be driving when she went missing had been discovered over the weekend. The vehicle, which was found on a remote non-traveled road was located in Fremont County in the Leeds creek area.

The vehicle was found to have approximately a half of tank of gas remaining when it was found. The vehicle was found to be inoperable and would not be able to be restarted. Detectives also found the missing dirt bike to be leaned over inside the back of the truck consistent with reported sightings of her and the truck on the 13th of July.

Searchers had begun covering the area Monday where the truck was located. On Tuesday searchers had located Aubree approximately 1.3 miles away from where her truck was found. There was no cell phone coverage in that area making cell phone ping attempts ineffective. No foul play is suspected at this time, and the cause of death is unknown at this time. An autopsy has been scheduled by Fremont County, as they continue their investigation.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office wishes to extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Miss Corona in this difficult time.