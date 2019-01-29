Second Nature Education Workshop Being Offered in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS- Facilitators with Wyoming Project Learning Tree (PLT) and Wyoming Project WILD have teamed up to offer a single workshop offering instruction in both curricula for K-12 formal and non-formal educators.

The workshop is the second nature education workshop offered in Sweetwater County, made possible by grants from the Southwest Muley Fanatics and EXXON Mobil.

This fun, hands-on workshop is being held at Western Wyoming Community College, Rock Springs campus on Saturday, February 23 and Sunday, February 24, 8:00 am to 5 pm.

The facility is located at 2500 College Drive, Room 1309. There is no cost for the workshop because of the grant monies and includes five curriculum guides, activity materials, and snacks.

Educators attending this workshop will earn one hour of Professional Teaching Standards Board (PTSB) credit, free of charge. University of Wyoming continuing education graduate credit (one hour) is also available for an additional $50.00. Deadline to apply for the workshop is February 11.

“These workshops are never free,” says Lucy Wold, WGFD Information and Education Specialist for the Green River Region. “This is a top-notch workshop, providing opportunities for professional development for educators, plus the opportunity to gain so many meaningful activities about trees and wildlife that will help their students learn how to hone in on important skills, like science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).”

“We are very thankful for the grant monies and are really looking forward to working with area educators,” Wold added.

Project Learning Tree and Project WILD are national award-winning resource and environmental education curricula appropriate for K-12. Each curriculum offers its own perspective; forests (PLT) and wildlife (WILD).

All materials will be provided, including curriculum guides from WILD and PLT. The inquiry-based curricula meet Next Generation Science Standards and STEM for science, social studies, and language arts, are cross-curricular, and adaptable for grades K-12.

There will be opportunities at this workshop to network with fellow educators and local professionals. Participants will go through various activities from each curriculum and learn how to implement the activities in the classroom and into their curriculum.

Workshop participants are advised to wear comfortable shoes, as the workshop is guaranteed to be non-stop and action-packed, with outside and indoor activities.

For more information and to register for the workshop contact the WGFD Green River Region Office at 307-875-3225, extension 18607.