See the Bittersweet Bombshells in Action at their Cirque du Derby this Friday

Come one, come all, to see Sweetwater County’s one and only Roller Derby team’s final home bout of the season. This final home game is sure to be a fun show!

The Bitter Sweet Bombshells will be performing a high flying and hard hitting bout against Denver Colorado’s Wreckin Roller Rebels.

This wild bout is Saturday, September 8th, at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center from 5-8pm.

Bonus : Half Time Show by Sickamore Treezy

Tickets from a Bombshell are $10

Tickets at the door are $12

Children under 12 are FREE!

*50% of all ticket sales will be donated to Rob Luckau’s medical fund.

