Seedskadee TU Asks for Your Help to Win the EAS Challenge!

Seedskadee Chapter #533 of Trout Unlimited was recently rewarded grant money from Trout Unlimited’s Embrace a Stream (EAS) to use for the side channel project located within Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge. The EAS grant program is awarded to Trout Unlimited chapters and councils for coldwater fisheries conservation. TU and Orvis have put up a combined $100,000 and invite this year’s EAS grant recipients to compete for those dollars.

The chapter’s goal is to reconnect up to 12 side channels to the main channel of the Green River to provide juvenile fish habitat that is much needed to improve the fisheries. Research shows that dams change ecosystems downstream including: moderated stream flow, water temperatures, increased nutrient input and altered macroinvertebrate communities. With controlled water releases on the Green River, habitat for fry development has been lost to nursery habitat by cutting many of the side channels off from the main channel.

Green River is one of the three tributaries that flow into the Colorado River. The Green River is home to Rainbow, Brown and Cutthroat (Snake River and Bear River) Trout, and Kokanee Salmon that use it for spawning grounds. Improving these valuable sections of river will provide young fish habitat to grow and mature before moving onto faster waters.

The engineering study to assess the side channels will be conducted by Onefish, an engineering firm with expertise in river reclamation, will generate a report estimating the amount and location of material to be removed from each channel. Our chapter, Tom Koerner (Project Leader at Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge), Trout Unlimited in Green River, WY and Green River’s Wyoming Game and Fish fisheries and aquatic biologists will review the report and recommend which side channels would be most beneficial to reconnect to meet the goals of the side channel project.

Through the EAS grant program, there is a challenge period for Seedskadee TU to raise additional funds. It is a week long online competition encouraging all of us to #givewhereyoufish along with supporting local projects led by local Trout Unlimited members and volunteers. Trout Unlimited and Orvis have each put up $50,000 and invite’s this year’s EAS grant recipients to compete for those dollars.

Seedskadee TU is asking for your help to win the EAS Challenge!

The challenge is November 5th – 11th! Head over to http://www.embraceastream.org to donate to Seedskadee TU’s side channel project to help improve your Green River fishery, right here in Southwest Wyoming.

Seedskadee TU would like to thank its’ partners for their help, assistance, and guidance thus far to Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge, Trout Unlimited, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, and numerous volunteers and chapter members.

Follow the chapter and the side channel project’s progress on Facebook and Instagram @seedskadeetroutwy

Contact Sadie St.Clair, Chapter President, with any questions at seedskadeetu@gmail.com