“Sentimental Journey” To Make a Stop at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport

ROCK SPRINGS — If you’re looking for a great way to spend Father’s Day weekend this year, then you might want to take a drive out the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport.

That’s because a piece of World War II history will pay a visit to Sweetwater County June 10-16 that includes Father’s Day weekend.

The Commemorative Air Force Airbase Arizona is flying its B-17 bomber, “Sentimental Journey,” to the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport as part of its summer tour. This amazing opportunity to step-back-in-time and remember the Heroes of WWII and the aircraft in which they used is made possible by the following sponsors: J.R. Simplot Company, Rocky Mountain Power, Rocky Mountain Power Blue Sky Program, Rock Springs Holiday Inn & Suites, and the Wyoming Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division.

These sponsors have made it possible for the Commemorative Air Force to visit Sweetwater County at no cost for their hotels, rental car, fuel and oil. Visitors will be able to tour the aircraft, “breathe in the history” and talk with volunteers from the

nonprofit organization about the plane.

Ride of a Lifetime

The CAF will also be offering rides in what some say is a “Ride of a lifetime.” No matter where you sit, the views are great. As you feel the combined 4,800 hp kick in on takeoff, you will get a taste of what our veterans did flying aircraft like the B-17 in combat and the sacrifices they made for the freedom we enjoy today.

The WWII bomber is maintained and operated as a flying museum and memorial by the all-volunteer, non-profit Commemorative Air Force. Sentimental Journey was originally manufactured and delivered to the U.S. Army Air Forces for war service in 1944 where she flew missions in the Pacific Theater.

This will be a great opportunity for airplane enthusiasts, history buffs and children to see the famous aircraft. The B-17 Heavy Bomber will arrive June 10th in the afternoon and be open for tours and rides as follows:

This once-in-a-lifetime experience in meticulously restored and maintained warbirds will thrill those on the ground as they enviously watch passengers brief-and-board, and roar overhead in tribute to every service man and woman in the U.S.A. past and present.



Book Your Reservation Now

For more information about the events and to reserve flights visit https://www.azcaf.org/location/rock-springs-wy-tour-stop/. Rides are being scheduled now. Tours: $10 per person or $20 for a family of four. a non-profit 501(c)3 organizations. All proceeds go to the acquisition, restoration, and preservation of heroic aircraft and remembrance.

Living History Flights: B-17 Waist Compartment Seats are $425 each (seats 6) and Bombardier/Navigator Seats in the Nose area are $850 each (seats 2).

About the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport

The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport is a commercial and general aviation airport serving Southwest Wyoming and is located 7 miles east of Rock Springs in Sweetwater County. It is owned by the City of Rock Springs and operated by the Rock Springs Sweetwater County Airport Joint Powers Board representing both the City of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County. Serving over 47,000 commercial passengers and thousands of general aviation flights annually, the airport generates an annual economic impact of over $27 million to the local community and $31 million to the State of Wyoming.