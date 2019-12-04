Shawn Rockey PAC Joins Donaldson Medical Clinic

Donaldson Medical Clinic is proud to welcome Shawn Rockey, PAC as the newest member of their practice.

Shawn is a Rock Springs native and is looking forward to taking care of patients in Sweetwater County.

Family Medicine • Internal Medicine • Occupation Medicine • Full Service Lab On-Site

Now Accepting New Patients! Call (307) 362-0707 to schedule your appointment today!

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.