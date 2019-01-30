Sheriff’s Office Announces Additional Road Closure Near Wamsutter

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office has announced the closing of an additional road near Wamsutter.

A portion of County Road 23 north of Wamsutter is now temporarily closed due to winter conditions, according the press release issued by the SCSO.

The road closure includes Wamsutter-Crooks Gap Road, north of Mineral Exploration Road (County Road 63) to the Fremont County line, which is just north of Bairoil Road (County Road 22).

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Crooks Gap Road is also closed south of Jeffrey City to the Sweetwater County line.

The previously announced Yellowstone and Peru closures, north of Rock Springs and west of Green River, remain in effect.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will continue to update the public on these closures as necessary.