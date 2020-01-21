Sheriff’s Office Serves Green River Warrants in Suspected Embezzlement Case

GREEN RIVER — At around 9 a.m. today, detectives from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department responded to Green River City Hall and Green River Fire Department to serve two search warrants for possible financial records related to an ongoing embezzlement investigation involving at least one specific member of the Green River Fire Department.

No arrests have been made in connection with this case, and the alleged suspect(s) will not be identified at this time given the active nature of the investigation. We will release further details as they become available.

Anyone with information related to this case should contact Detective Sergeant Michelle Hall by phone at (307) 922-5331.