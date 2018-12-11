Shop with a Cop Helps Local Kids

ROCK SPRINGS– The Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs teamed up with various community partners to put on the annual Shop with a Cop event.

Children from the community were paired with a law enforcement officer or a firefighter who helped them shop around Walmart for Christmas presents for their families. This event helps children have a positive interaction with law enforcement and firefighters.

The Kiwanis Club thanks the members of the Rock Springs and Green River Police Departments, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rock Springs Fire Department for being part of this great event.

Funding for this event was made possible by the generous donations of community members, both individually and when supporting Kiwanis fundraisers.

The Kiwanis Club thanks volunteers from Trona Valley Credit Union, the Key Club of Rock Springs High School, Circle K International at Western Wyoming Community College, Kiwanis members, and individual volunteers from the community.

They give a special thanks to the Walmart of Rock Springs for hosting this event and donating wrapping materials for the gifts.

Want to be part of Kiwanis, a great club that helps support kids in our community? Join them for weekly meetings, Wednesdays at Memorial Hospital at 7 am in classrooms 1, 2, and 3.