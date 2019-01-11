Show Your Western Pride at This Year’s College Chili Cook-off

Head Downtown Before the Western Wyoming Community College Homecoming Games to Sample Chili in This Year’s Chili Cook-Off!
Western Wyoming Community College, Downtown Rock Springs and SweetwaterNOW have teamed up to bring our a Chili Cook-off on February 2nd, 2019 from 10:30AM-1:30PM.
Individuals and businesses from Sweetwater County are invited to submit either red or green chili to win cash prizes! The chili’s will be located at participating businesses and the Bunning Hall/Train Depot in Downtown Rock Springs and will be FREE to sample.
The February 2nd festivities are an opportunity for community members to stroll around Downtown and check out Rock Springs’s local businesses, learn about Western’s programs, and sample home-made chili. Many of Western’s program departments will set up shop in these businesses or Bunning Hall during the event, giving community members a chance to talk with faculty and see what types of career options are available to graduates.
Registration
Chili Cook-Off registration is free – both businesses and individuals from Sweetwater County are invited to submit red or green chili to the competition. Space is limited – first come, first serve!
Prizes
Chili Cook-Off winners for both types of chili will receive prizes of $500 for first place, $250 for second place, and $150 for third place.
Raffle
The individuals attending the Homecoming celebrations are encouraged to sample chili at each location and get their raffle card stamped. Raffle winners will receive flights from Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport as well as gifts donated from Downtown Rock Springs.
All winners will be announced at the women’s and men’s Mustang Basketball games in the Rushmore Gym on February 2nd from 2PM-7PM (must be present to win).
Activities
In addition to the Chili Cook-Off, Thunder, Western’s mascot, will be around greeting the
attendees and the children at the face painting table. There will be student games and more!
“This is a fantastic way for Western to connect with our community. We’re proud of supporting local businesses and are excited to team up with Downtown Rock Springs for this event. We hope everyone comes out to cheer on Western’s Mustang basketball teams as they take on the Sheridan Generals.”
-Kimberly Emerson, Director of Student Marketing and Communications at Western
Contact
Audrey Harton, Public Relations Specialist
P: (307) 382-1858
E: marketing@westernwyoming.edu
W: www.westernwyoming.edu
A: 2500 College Drive P.O. Box 485 Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901- 0428
Western’s co-sponsors of this event are Downtown Rock Springs and SweetwaterNOW, and are supported through private donations.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.