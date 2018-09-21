Small Mistakes Cost Tigers Game in 14-6 Loss Against Bison

ROCK SPRINGS — Turnovers and penalties plagued the Rock Springs Tigers Friday night against the Cheyenne Bison in the 14-6 Bison victory.

The Tigers sustained a solid drive in the first quarter after Levi Huffman picked up a Bison fumble. One play later, Brendan Jassman punched in a seven-yard touchdown run to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead.

South was able to string together an impressive drive to close out the half. A fourth down conversion by the Bison eventually set up a one-yard touchdown run by quarterback Charles Trimble, stealing the lead 7-6 going into halftime.

Momentum for South carried into the second half. The Bison controlled the clock for most of the third quarter. They eventually turned the ball over on a failed fourth down conversion in Tiger territory.

Rock Springs’ running back, Coleman Welsh, would commit his second fumble of the night in the fourth quarter during an excellent offensive drive by the Tigers. South capitalized on the turnover and scored on a controversial four-yard touchdown run. The Bison appeared to have fumbled the ball on the touchdown but after discussion the referees determined to give South the points.

With only a few minutes left on the clock, Rock Springs managed to drive down the field starting on their own 36-yard line. A 22-yard pass by Justis Reese and two key runs by Jassman set up Rock Springs on a 4th and 1 on the South two-yard line. Unfortunately Rock Springs was not able to convert and turned the ball over.

The Tigers next game is on the road against Campbell County who is 0-5 on the season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 pm in Gillette, Wyoming.