Snow Showers with a High Near 31

Moderate to heavy snow is expected today, with significant snow accumulations likely in the western mountains. Winds will be gusty in the mountains and across the wind corridor. Light snow will also spread east of the Divide later today.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Snow showers likely, mainly before 9am. Patchy blowing snow before 4pm, then patchy blowing snow after 5pm. Patchy fog between 7am and 8am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday

Patchy blowing snow between 2pm and 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. South southwest wind around 8 mph.

Monday

Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Blustery, with a west southwest wind 11 to 20 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night

A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Blustery.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 22.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 27.
