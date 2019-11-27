Snow to Impact State Starting Thanksgiving Day Through Sunday

WYOMING– Another storm is expected to affect the entire state of Wyoming this Thanksgiving Day, lasting through Saturday before skies start clearing up Sunday. The storm will bring snow, icy conditions, and blowing snow.

According to WYDOT, snow is expected to hit the Western part of the state on Thursday, stretching east, reaching Evanston, Green River, and Rock Springs.

By Thursday night and Friday morning, the snow will move further East. On Friday, the entire state is expected to be affected by snow, with the highest impact areas being the northern part of the state stretching into the central part of the state. I-90 is expected to have icy roads and blowing snow due to high levels of snow and strong winds.

Friday night through Saturday, I-80 and I-25 will be impacted by snow and wind. The highest impact should stay in southeast Wyoming.

When Sunday rolls around, the skies are expected to start clearing up.

Travel safely this holiday weekend!

For more information, watch the WYDOT Road Impact Forecast here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SPxSFeHq_bU.