Solid Progress Continues on Britania Mountain Fire

PLATTE COUNTY — The Britania Mountain Fire in Platte County near Wheatland is currently 32,089 acres, but the blaze is now nearly 90% contained.

Yesterday crews took advantage of slightly lower temperatures and higher relative humidity to strengthening containment lines.

Gusty winds associated with the passing of a cold front tested containment lines resulting in no new fire growth.

In one division, engines and hand crews mopped up hot spots and continued to hold gains from previous days. Crews added depth to containment lines by extinguishing heat to prevent fire spread.

Structure protection remained in place around structures along Palmer Canyon Road. Two other divisions were patrolled by engine crews and resources continued suppression rehabilitation on the eastern flank of the fire.

Today the majority of resources will be focused on the west and southwest flanks of the fire. Fire crews will continue with mop up, extinguishing heat and adding depth to containment lines.

Crews will continue mopping up around and protecting structures in Palmer Canyon and Paradise subdivision.