Stranded Motorist Rescued in June Snowstorm

CHEYENNE– On June 8, 2019, at 12:29 am the Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of a stranded motorist on US 212 around Beartooth Pass.

A friend of the stranded motorist attempted to reach him, but he had to turn back in his four-wheel-drive truck because of 3-4′ snow drifts. The responding State Trooper was also unable to reach the motorist because of deep snow.

Employees from the National Park Service (NPS) who maintain US 212 were dispatched to plow a path to the stranded motorist. The plow and State Trooper reached the stranded driver near milepost 32 on US 212 around 5:14 am. The NPS plow driver and State Trooper were able to plow and shovel the vehicle out of the drift.

Although the calendar shows June, conditions can quickly change in Wyoming, especially in the mountains. It’s important to always be prepared in case you become stranded, in hot or cold weather. Make sure you have enough fuel and provisions to survive.

Take the time to research travel conditions along your travel route. Please check www.wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions in Wyoming. This website will give you links to road and travel information in Yellowstone National Park, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska. It’s important you know before you go.