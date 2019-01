PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from December 31 through January 7.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Matthew Pohl, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested January 7 for alleged DUI, possession of a controlled substance, and no insurance.

Ashlie Myers, of Lovell, WY, was booked January 2 on a warrant for bond revocation.