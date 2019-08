PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from August 12 to August 19.

David Maynard, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested August 16 for alleged DUI and probation violation.

David Sheppard, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested August 16 for alleged threatening and probation violation.

Donovan Tatum, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested August 16 on a warrant for bond revocation.