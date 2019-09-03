Sublette County Arrest Report for August 26 to September 2

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from August 26 to September 2.

Nicole Bence, of Glenrock, WY turned herself in on August 26 on warrant for probation revocation.

Stephen Parker, of Powell, WY, was arrested August 29 for alleged DUI, reckless driving and speeding.

Marci Christensen, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested August 26 for alleged public intoxication.

Keith Fila, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested on August 29 on a warrant for failure to appear.