Sublette County Arrest Report for August 5 to August 12

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from August 5 to August 12.

Franklin Asmundson, of Riverton, WY, was arrested August 7 for alleged breach of peace and interference with a peace officer.

Nichol Brinkerhoff, of Lovell, WY, was arrested August 5 for alleged DUI, open container, and no proof of insurance.

Robert Fischer, of Boulder, WY, was arrested August 5 for alleged DUI, possession of a controlled substance, and open container.

Clinton Allen, of Minatare, NE, was arrested August 7 for alleged breach of peace and littering.

Kendra Larrabee-Davis, of Silt, CO, was arrested August 7 on a warrant out of Colorado.

Jamie Mccloud, of Taylorsville, NC, was arrested August 11 for alleged possession of a controlled substance and speeding.

Lydia Peterson, of Boulder, WY, was arrested August 5 for alleged DUI and child endangerment.

Rebecca Kass, of St. Petersburg, FL, was arrested on August 9 for alleged possession of a controlled substance and speeding.

Brenden Westbrook, of Casper, WY, was book August 11 on warrants for failure to appear.

Richard Reavis, of Newton, NC, was arrested August 11 for felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Matthew Sumpter, of Tampa, FL, was arrested August 9 for alleged possession of a controlled substance.