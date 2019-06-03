Sublette County Arrest Report for May 27 to June 3

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from May 27 to June 3.

Meaghan Holman, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested June 2 on a warrant for bond revocation.

Jordan Martoglio, of Cody, WY, was arrested May 28 for alleged DUI, open container, speeding in a construction zone, and failure to maintain a lane of travel.

Matthew Mechling, of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested June 2 for alleged DUI, open container, speeding and no proof of insurance.

Jacob Hegardt, of Laramie, WY, was arrested June 2 for alleged DUI.

Don Shields, of Dallas, TX, was arrested May 29 for for alleged driving on a suspended license and speeding.

Dara Pasch, of Denver, CO, was arrested May 30 for alleged bond violation.