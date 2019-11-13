Sublette County Arrest Report for November 4 to 11

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from November 4 to November 11.

Amanda Janisieski, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested on November 6 on a warrant for Probation Revocation.

Codi Rowan, of Boulder, WY, was arrested on November 8 for alleged obtaining property under false pretenses.

Bret Moffat, of Cheyenne, WY, was arrested on November 7 for alleged DUI, 3rd in 10 years, and hit and run.

William Ballou, of Idaho Falls, ID, was arrested on November 4 for alleged simple assault.

Lukas Simmons, of Bear River, WY, was arrested on November 8 for alleged driving on a suspended license, no insurance, and speeding in a construction zone.

Albert Seehuber, of Pinedale, WY, was booked on November 8 on a warrant for Probation Revocation.