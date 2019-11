PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from October 28 to November 4.





Trista Miller, of Crowheart, WY, was arrested October 31 for alleged driving on a suspended license, no registration and no seatbelt.

Gary Haines, of Hailey, ID, was arrested November 2 for alleged DUI controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance, and no insurance.