Sublette County Arrest Report for September 2 to September 9

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from September 2 to September 9.

William Foster, of Big Piney, WY turned herself in on September 4 on warrant for contempt of court.

Casey Green, of Big Piney, WY, was arrested September 7 for alleged DUI, failure to maintain lane of travel and no seatbelt.

Kalysta Hite, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested September 2 for alleged DUI and driving on a suspended license.

Danelle Foster, of Big Piney, WY, was arrested on September 4 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Billy Mauch, of Pinedale, WY was arrested for alleged DUI.

Michael Peterson, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested September 5 on a warrant for violation of stalking/protection order.

John Kidder, of New Iberia, LA, was arrested September 7 for alleged DUI.