Sublette County Arrest Reports for February 10 – February 17

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from February 10 to February 17.

Lydia Peterson, of Boulder, WY, was arrested on February 15 for driving without an interlock device.

Karen Rogers, of Big Piney, WY, was arrested on February 14 for alleged burglary and theft.

David Sheppard, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on February 10 on an out-of-state warrant.

Shirleen King, of Boulder, WY, was arrested on February 15 for alleged DUI and speeding.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.