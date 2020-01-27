Sublette County Arrest Reports for January 20-27

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from January 20-27.

Donald Holtine, of Haiku, Hawaii, was arrested on January 23 for alleged possession of a controlled substance and speeding.

Kamren Summers, of Green River, Wyoming, was arrested on January 23 for alleged probation revocation.

Yvonne Blocker, of Daniel, Wyoming, was arrested on January 25 for allegedly driving under the influence and speeding.

Caden Wallace, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested on January 26 for allegedly driving under the influence.

Teddy Daniels, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested on January 26 for allegedly driving on a suspended license.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.