Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Rescue Deer from Local Pond

SUBLETTE COUNTY– Tuesday, December 10, at approximately 12:45 pm, Sublette County Dispatch received a call of a deer who had fallen through the ice into a pond near Daniel.

Once on scene, Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Deputies found the ice to be too thin to reach the stranded animal directly in a safe manner.

WATCH VIDEO OF THE RESCUE BELOW:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Deputy Hays and Deputy Peterson then worked together and lassoed the deer and were able to bring the animal back into shore safely.

The Deer was then taken to the landowner’s blacktop driveway to warm up. A few hours later Deputy Hays stopped to check if the deer was able to warm up and leave the area and found the deer to have moved out of the area on its own.