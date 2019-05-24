Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Responds to Unresponsive Male

PINEDALE — On Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 2:40pm, Sublette County Dispatch received a call of an unresponsive male near Buckskin Crossing. Sublette County Deputies and Sublette County EMS were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival Deputies met with the reporting party and were directed to a camper where they located the unresponsive male, later identified as 60-year-old Michael Wade of Sublette County. Mr. Wade was pronounced dead on scene and the investigation concluded that his death to be a suicide.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Wade.