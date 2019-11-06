Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Seeks information on Marbleton Burglary.

MARBLETON — The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for any information linked to a burglary in Marbleton on or about Monday, November 4.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a burglary at Meadow Canyon Ready Mix in Marbleton. During the burglary, a Dell Optiplex 7020 that runs the batch mix plant for the company was stolen resulting in loss of work for the company.

The SCSO is seeking any information regarding the burglary that occurred between November 1st and the morning of November 4th 2019. If you have any information regarding the theft of the computer, please contact Detective Travis Lanning at 307-367-4378.