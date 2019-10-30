Today

Sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -30. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.