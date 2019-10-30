Sunny with a High Near 20

Record cold weather with many temperatures below zero this morning. Dangerous wind chill readings fom Rock Springs to Casper this morning. Sunny and cold today with highs mainly in the upper teens to low 20s. Thursday will be windy and milder with high temperatures breaking freezing in many areas. Some showers are possible with a clipper type system in northern Wyoming Thursday night.

Detailed Forecast

Today 

Sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -30. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 30. West wind around 6 mph becoming northeast in the morning.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 36.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Monday 

Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
