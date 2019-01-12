Dense fog is likely this morning across the valleys and basins, as well as Natrona County. Fog will clear this afternoon revealing sunny skies across most of the area. However, fog is likely to return this evening across the same areas. In addition to decreased visibilities, drivers should be prepared for slick spots on roads due to freezing fog.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Areas of fog before noon. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 26. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Tonight
Areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as zero. Light southwest wind.
Sunday
Areas of fog before noon. Widespread frost before noon. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -5. Light and variable wind.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15
Thursday
A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.
Thursday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Friday
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.
