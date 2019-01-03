High pressure will remain across the region through Saturday, which will keep a dry and more mild weather pattern over Wyoming. This will result in partly cloudy skies across the cowboy state with a gradual warming trend continuing through the work week.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. South southwest wind around 6 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. South wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. South southwest wind around 7 mph.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.
