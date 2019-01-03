Sunny with a High Near 27

High pressure will remain across the region through Saturday, which will keep a dry and more mild weather pattern over Wyoming. This will result in partly cloudy skies across the cowboy state with a gradual warming trend continuing through the work week.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.
