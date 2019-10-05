Cool and breezy today, sunshine mixing with clouds. Isolated to scattered late day rain and snow showers in the northwest.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 27. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of rain showers before 7pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Thursday Night A slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.