Cool and breezy today, sunshine mixing with clouds. Isolated to scattered late day rain and snow showers in the northwest.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 27. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of rain showers before 7pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
