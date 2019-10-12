Expect a milder day today with plenty of sunshine. Locally breezy conditions will occur in southern and eastern locations. Dry weather will continue Sunday with near normal temperatures.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Tonight Clear, with a low around 23. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 59. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 61. West wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.