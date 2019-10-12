Expect a milder day today with plenty of sunshine. Locally breezy conditions will occur in southern and eastern locations. Dry weather will continue Sunday with near normal temperatures.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 23. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 59. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 61. West wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.
