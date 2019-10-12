Sunny with a High Near 56

Expect a milder day today with plenty of sunshine. Locally breezy conditions will occur in southern and eastern locations. Dry weather will continue Sunday with near normal temperatures.

Detailed Forecast

Today 

Sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 23. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday 

Sunny, with a high near 59. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 61. West wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Friday 

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.
